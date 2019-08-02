President Trump appeared to be chortling on Twitter Friday about a burglary at the Baltimore home of Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” the president tweeted.

CBS affiliate WJZ in Baltimore reported that Mr. Cummings‘ home was broken into last Saturday morning, citing a statement by the Baltimore City Police.

Mr. Trump has been in a running feud with Mr. Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, over living conditions and corruption in the city. The president has called Baltimore a “rat and rodent infested mess,” prompting accusations of racism from the lawmaker.

