FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have arrested a Fargo man they suspect killed a woman and set fire to the apartment where her body was found.
Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other. The 44-year-old man is being held on possible murder and arson charges. The woman’s body was found Thursday after firefighters put out the fire in a third-floor apartment. Police Lt. Chris Helmick says the woman died of traumatic injuries that happened before the fire started.
KFGO reports Helmick says Davis lives in the apartment. He was arrested Thursday night at a north Fargo home.
