CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former worker at a New Hampshire drug recovery center has pleaded guilty in federal court to transporting fentanyl.

In a written statement, 39-year-old Jeffrey Hatch, of Manchester, a former NFL player who was chief business development officer at Granite Recovery Centers in Salem, said Thursday he had the drugs as part of a relapse from a knee replacement.

Following a July 19 plea agreement, Hatch admitted that in 2017, he used his cellphone to arrange to pick up 1,500 grams of fentanyl from a Massachusetts-based trafficker on behalf of another trafficker in Manchester. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

On July 2, Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to visit Granite Recovery, but the trip was canceled at the last minute; no reason was provided.

