A North Carolina billboard depicting the “squad” of progressive Democrats of color as “idiots” is coming down.

Allison Outdoor Advertising said it was removing the billboard bought by Cherokee Guns that featured Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan as “The 4 Horsemen cometh” of the apocalypse.

The billboard goes on to cross out “cometh” and adds “are idiots.”

“We’re not in the business of upsetting people. It’s just a shame that this has come to this,” an Allison Outdoor Advertising spokesperson told KYMA.

The owner of Cherokee Guns, who only identified by the name “Doc,” stood by the billboard in a handwritten statement, saying the billboard has been successful bringing in business.

“This was the main goal, as what any billboard is for! We give no apologies as we believe in our message, as many others do,” he said, adding they will pursue legal action against the advertising company to keep the billboard erect.

The billboard followed attacks President Trump made against the four congresswomen, telling them to “go back” to their home countries if they disliked America. Three of them were born in the U.S. and Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia, has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for over two decades.

Doc said he wanted to protest the four congresswomen from turning the U.S. into a “socialist country” and dismissed claims that the billboard was racially charged.

“We don’t like their message of turning this country into a socialist country. That’s the message, nothing more to read than that,” he said. “Well, they’re calling us racist. I don’t care if it was four white women, four white guys, that had their view, they would be on the billboard,” he said.

The gun shop’s Facebook page announced they will be recreating the billboard as a bumper sticker, but you have to pass a few tests.

You need to eat a piece of bacon — which is banned by Ms. Omar and Ms. Tlaib’s Muslim faith — and declare you will be voting for Mr. Trump in the 2020 election.

“Snowflakes and liberals are not eligible…sorry,” they wrote.

