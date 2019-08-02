Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 14-point advantage over his nearest 2020 Democratic rival, according to polling released Friday that did not indicate a major shake-up of support immediately after this week’s Democratic presidential primary debates.

Mr. Biden had the support of 32% of potential Democratic primary voters, according to the Morning Consult poll.

He was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders at 18%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 15%, Sen. Kamala Harris at 10%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 6%, Sen. Cory Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 3% apiece, and businessman Andrew Yang at 2%.

Support for the candidates in the survey, which was taken Thursday after the Democratic debates in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday, was similar to the numbers they posted in pre-debate Morning Consult polling.

That’s a contrast to polling taken right after the first set of debates in June. Ms. Harris had picked up support after she had confronted Mr. Biden on issues tied to race, while Mr. Biden lost ground.

The former vice president also found himself on the defensive Wednesday evening on issues such as criminal justice and immigration but appears to have weathered the storm, at least in the immediate aftermath of the debates.

The survey of 2,419 registered voters who said they may vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

