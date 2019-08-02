Rep. John Ratcliffe has decided to withdraw his name from contention for director of national intelligence, President Trump said Friday.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Ratcliffe, Texas Republican, was being treated “unfairly by the LameStream Media,” so it wasn’t worth it for him to continue through the confirmation process.

“Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people, John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He said he will name a different nominee to replace Dan Coats, who is stepping down from the intelligence post, in the near future.

While many on Capitol Hill backed Mr. Coats, a longtime senator from Indiana, Mr. Ratcliffe attracted skepticism from the start.

Many pundits and lawmakers questioned whether he had the adequate background for the job. Others said he might not be impartial enough for the post, reasoning Mr. Trump selected the congressman based on his performance during special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing on Capitol Hill.

