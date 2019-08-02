PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted on felony warrants has been arrested after he was accused of holding a roomful of teachers hostage at a north Phoenix private school.
Phoenix police say 24-year-old Chad Eben Jobe is accused of 12 counts of kidnapping.
Police were pursuing Jobe on foot Monday for his warrants when they say he entered a classroom at Northwest Christian School and told the teachers he had a gun.
Police say no weapon was found, nobody was injured and Jobe was arrested.
Jobe is jailed on a $50,000 bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.
It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet for his case.
