LINDEN, N.J. (AP) - A man who police say set four fires in a northern New Jersey town over a three-hour period is facing numerous charges.

Authorities say Marcus Wise set fires at a business, a vacant home, a dumpster and some vegetation around Linden on July 25. The 30-year-old Roselle man.is charged with arson, burglary and criminal mischief counts, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.

Wise was captured shortly after someone reported rocks being thrown through the window of a business that night. Police say Wise had a lighter, a can of WD-40 and cardboard.

Two of the fires caused extensive damage to homes. But no injuries were reported.

