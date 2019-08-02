CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of a woman in southern Iowa’s Union County.

Court records say 37-year-old Charles Keeton, of Creston, also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press. Keeton is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 9.

Keeton is accused of shooting to death 44-year-old Christy Hribal at a Creston apartment she was visiting. A court record says Keeton was found there with a .22-caliber rifle.

