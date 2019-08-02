WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his wife with a sledgehammer and a knife.

News outlets report 40-year-old Walter Ricardo Lopez Barrios was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife in 2016 and assaulting his then-12-year-old stepdaughter.

Testimony showed Lopez Barrios attacked 56-year-old Martha Montoya after she confronted him about allegedly molesting her oldest daughter. Montoya’s daughters awoke to hear her screams and the youngest one went to investigate with a knife. Lopez Barrios chased her out of the room with the hammer.

Lopez Barrios says he killed Montoya in self-defense because she came at him with a gun. Assistant State Attorney Aleathea McRoberts says evidence did not support his claim.

Prosecutors told jurors Lopez Barrios molested the oldest daughter but won’t be charged.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.