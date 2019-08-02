Rep. Ilhan Omar used a photo of her and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Ghana Thursday to take another shot in her ongoing feud with President Trump.

The two representatives took the photos while attending a congressional trip to the African country as they pay remembrance for the American slave trade’s 400th anniversary.

Ms. Omar posted the photos on Instagram with the caption: “They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangement to send me back, she went back with me.”

The Minnesota Democrat is referring to a highly criticized moment during a June rally where a Greenville, N.C. crowd began chanting “send her back” while Mr. Trump discussed Ms. Omar and their feud. The chant was not repeated during an Ohio Trump campaign rally Thursday.

The president on July 14 on Twitter slammed Ms. Omar and other congresswomen of color by telling them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” if they didn’t like the United States. Earlier in the tweet thread, Mr. Trump alluded to “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.”

Ms. Omar was born in Somalia but has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for more than two decades. Her colleagues and fellow “Squad” members — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — were born in the United States.

Mrs. Pelosi, who had been at odds with Ms. Omar and the other progressive Democrats condemned Mr. Trump and quickly passed a resolution finding the president’s comments racist.

“Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” Ms. Pelosi said.

