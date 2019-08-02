SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the theft of about 40 guns from a mid-Michigan weapons store.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation posted the reward Friday following a break-in at Showtime Guns & Ammo Sales in Saginaw.
ATF says the four masked men broke into the store about 3 a.m. Friday.
Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren says surveillance cameras captured video of the thieves.
