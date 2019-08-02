MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on trial of former Wisconsin Badger football player (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A jury has acquitted former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus on charges alleging he sexually assaulted two female students.

Jurors delivered their verdict on Friday after deliberating for just 30 minutes. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Cephus testified just before the jury got the case that the women wanted to have sex with him. The women testified they were too drunk to give consent.

Cephus was suspended from the football team last August and was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its non-academic misconduct code.

The 21-year-old faced second- and third-degree sexual assault for the alleged attacks.

2:15 p.m.

Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus has told jurors that the two women he is accused of sexually assaulting wanted to have sex with him.

Cephus took the stand Friday as his trial neared an end. He says when the women arrived at his apartment last year, one immediately went into his bedroom, summoned him in and removed her clothes. He says the other followed behind.

The 21-year-old Cephus is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault for alleged attacks on the two 18-year-old women. They testified this week that they were too drunk to consent.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the case is expected to go to the jury later Friday.

