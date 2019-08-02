President Trump said Friday he isn’t bothered by North Korea’s trio of short-range missile tests because they didn’t violate personal terms he set with the dictator during a 2018 summit Singapore, or in handshake deals later on.

He also said Mr. Kim would never violate their personal friendship by testing long-range missiles that go much farther and could threaten American shores.

“Chairman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!”

North Korea in recent weeks shot off a series of missiles into the sea off its eastern coast, rattling South Korea and Japan — the U.S.’s biggest allies in the region.

Yet Mr. Trump says those types of missiles are standard and don’t violate Mr. Kim’s promises to him, so he’s not worried.

Heading into the 2020 campaign, Mr. Trump has touted Mr. Kim’s self-imposed moratorium testing ballistic missiles that could reach the U.S.

