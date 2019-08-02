A Manhattan art gallery owner said he suffered a broken cheekbone Tuesday after he was attacked by a group of teens because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Jahangir Turan, the owner of the David Parker Gallery, told police that he was walking down Canal Street near Greene Street about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when he came across a group of 15 to 18 people. Mr. Turan said he was wearing the pro-President Trump hat that he purchased at Trump Tower earlier that day.

“One girl flipped my hat, and then within five, eight seconds, I got pushed from the back, and my face hit the scaffolding pole,” Mr. Turan told a local CBS affiliate.

He said his attackers were “chanting anti-Trump stuff.”

“This is America, you know? Everybody has their right,” Mr. Turan said. “To wear a hat like this, this can happen to you. That’s sad.”

A police official on Thursday told the New York Daily News that they have no reason to doubt Mr. Turan’s story and that they are actively investigating the case. Two law enforcement sources, however, told the publication that there was some skepticism about whether it was a group attack or a physical altercation between two people.

Mr. Turan, who declined medical attention at the scene, said he was later diagnosed with a cheekbone fracture. He said he doesn’t think the police are doing enough to track down the suspects.

“Of course, I’m [angry] — why do you think I went to the media?” he told the Daily News. “I felt angry after Tuesday and Wednesday, when I didn’t see them doing anything. Two days, no arrests. I think some of these cops are anti-Trump.”

