TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson tax preparer is going to prison for manipulating federal tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Thursday that a federal judge sentenced 59-year-old Joseph Michael Vosberg to 18 months.

Vosberg pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the filing of federal tax returns.

According to the plea agreement, Vosberg admitted to preparing and filing 33 federal tax returns with more than $450,000 in false deductions.

He must also pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the U.S. Treasury.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.