If beef is what’s for dinner across Europe, then a lot more of it will be coming from the U.S. in the coming months.

President Trump said Friday he’s secured an agreement that will make it easier for American beef farmers to send their prized product to the European Union.

Duty-free exports to the E.U. will increase by over 180% in the next seven years, from $150 million to $420 million.

“This is a tremendous victory for American farmers, ranchers and of course European consumers, because American beef is considered the best in the world,” Mr. Trump said from the White House.

The president considers farmers to be a key part of his constituency. He’s labeled them patriots, as they weather some of the toughest crosswinds from Mr. Trump’s trade fights around the globe.

“They’re the first to be targeted, but we take that target off their back,” Mr. Trump said.

European partners congratulated Mr. Trump, saying the deal is a win for free nations who reject poor labor standards.

“As partners, we can solve problems,” said Stavros Lambrinidis, the E.U. ambassador to the U.S.

The announcement allowed Mr. Trump to claim a win on trade, as his fight to win concessions from China turns into war of tariffs and Capitol Hill Democrats refuse to take up his rewrite of the North American trade deal, saying they need to see changes labor and environmental standards, plus prescription-drug measures.

“If that doesn’t happen, there’s won’t be a bill. Plain and simple,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, told reporters on Thursday.

It was the clearest indication to date that top Democrats intend to reject the deal, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, unless Mr. Trump revises it.

American First PAC and other Trump-aligned groups said they will continue press for a vote, enlisting Vice President Mike Pence as a partner in events across the U.S.

In the meantime, Mr. Trump will seek trade wins on his own. He said beef farmers are already seeing new sales in Japan, Tunisia, Morocco and Australia.

Sen. John Hoeven, North Dakota Republican, praised the administration for standing up for U.S. agriculture, though said it would be nice if Congress passed Mr. Trump’s North American deal, too.

He said for now, farmers will take all the progress and new markets they can get.

“This is the kind of agreement we need,” Mr. Hoeven said at the White House.

