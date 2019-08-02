LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prominent Nevada businessman and grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony drunken driving charges in a crash that killed one passenger and seriously injured two.

A judge on Thursday set a March 2020 trial date for Scott Russell Gragson on eight felony charges in the May 30 crash that killed 36-year-old Melissa Newton.

Gragson is free on $250,000 bond. Prosecutors say he was driving with four passengers into a gated community after a daylong charity golf tournament he organized.

The 53-year-old Gragson could face decades in state prison if he’s convicted.

Gragson is a real estate businessman. His grandfather, Oran Gragson, a Republican, was Las Vegas mayor from 1959 to 1974.

Scott Gragson’s son, Noah Gragson, is a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.