LIBERTY, Texas (AP) - Officers using tracking dogs are searching for two inmates who escaped from an East Texas jail through a perimeter fence that had been cut.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Clay Sterling Harvey of Nederland and 23-year-old Chance Marshall Hunt of Beaumont were discovered missing Tuesday morning.

Capt. Ken DeFoor says a fence on the jail’s east side was found cut and appeared to be the escape route. Investigators didn’t immediately provide additional information about the damaged fence.

Records show Harvey was being held on a drug-related charge and a parole violation count. Hunt was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a burglary-related count and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The jail in Liberty is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

