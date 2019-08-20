Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci continued to separate himself from President Trump Monday, penning an op-ed calling for Republicans to speak out against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Scaramucci wrote in The Washington Post that he wanted to “counteract the far-right voices in the room” by working with Mr. Trump, but he believes “the negatives of Trump’s demagoguery now clearly outweigh the positives of his leadership, and it is imperative that Americans unite to prevent him from serving another four years in office.”

“I challenge my fellow Republicans to summon the nerve to speak out on the record against Trump. Defy the culture of fear he has created, and go public with the concerns you readily express in private. Hold on to your patriotism, and help save the country from his depredations. And to members of the so-called resistance, please leave room on the off-ramp for those willing to admit their mistakes,” he wrote.

Once a longtime supporter of Mr. Trump, Mr. Scaramucci suddenly switched sides last Sunday, calling for the Republican Party to run someone else in the 2020 election who isn’t a “pernicious evil” and can “take constructive criticism.”

While Mr. Scaramucci admitted he broke with Mr. Trump partly due to the president doxxing him on Twitter, he also said he’s worried about the country’s future with all the “bullying” and division furthered by the president.

Mr. Trump has also taken shots at Mr. Scaramucci, mocking his “11 days of gross incompetence” and his wife filing for divorce in 2017.

After the op-ed’s release, Mr. Trump criticized his former communications director by tweeting a highlight reel, adding the caption, “Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me.”

