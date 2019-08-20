BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Officials believe an arsonist may be responsible for a fire that destroyed a home being built by the only named suspect in a woman’s high-profile disappearance.

News outlets report the home owned by Brooks Houck burned down in Bardstown on Sunday night.

Houck was named as a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers, who is presumed dead. Houck has denied involvement with Rogers’ disappearance and has never been charged. The case was the focus of a series on the Oxygen network last year.

Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly says the house consisted of a frame with no gas or electricity running to it, so it was likely set on fire. He says disgruntled employees who work for Houck may be to blame.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.