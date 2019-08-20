CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A 26-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to molesting two mentally disabled women at a Casper group home where he once worked.

Trae D. Smith made the admissions Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors which recommends that he serve between five and 60 years in prison. Judge Catherine Wilking will determine the final sentence.

Smith pleaded guilty to a single count of abuse of a vulnerable adult and a single count of first-degree sexual assault. He also entered an Alford plea to a single count of second-degree sexual abuse. An Alford plea is a guilty plea that allows a person to maintain their innocence after entering the plea.

A sentencing date has not been set, and Smith remains in custody.

