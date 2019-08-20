The U.S. no longer enjoys military supremacy in the Pacific, a shocking new report claims, and China is now fully capable of launching a surprise attack that would easily overwhelm American forces.

The new report from the University of Sydney’s United States Studies Centre argues that decades of war, budget shortfalls, a lack of investment and other factors have led to America losing its edge in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. military decline has come just as China makes huge investments in its own forces and projects its newfound power across the Pacific.

“The combined effect of ongoing wars in the Middle East, budget austerity, underinvestment in advanced military capabilities and the scale of America’s liberal order-building agenda has left the US armed forces ill-prepared for great power competition in the Indo-Pacific,” the study says. “Chinese counter-intervention systems have undermined America’s ability to project power into the Indo-Pacific, raising the risk that China could use limited force to achieve a fait accompli victory before America can respond; and challenging US security guarantees in the process.”

The comprehensive, ominous study says that the U.S. would struggle to contend with China in an all-out conflict in the Pacific region. If Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army launched an attack in the South China Sea, East China Sea or elsewhere, American forces would struggle to respond effectively, the study contends.

“Asymmetries in power, time, distance and interest would all work against an effective American response. Under present-day U.S. posture in the region, most American and allied bases and forward-deployed ships, troops and aircraft would struggle to survive a PLA salvo attack, and would be initially forced to focus on damage limitation rather than blunting the thrust of a Chinese offensive.,” the report says. “American forces that are able to operate would be highly constrained in the early phases of a crisis — lacking air and naval dominance, outnumbered by their PLA equivalents and severely challenged by the loss of enabling infrastructure, like functioning airstrips, fuel depots and port facilities, all of which would be at least temporarily degraded by precision strikes.”

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper recently traveled to the Pacific and spoke extensively of the need to counter an increasingly bold China. Specifically, the Pentagon chief said the U.S. is committed to maintaining freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and elsewhere where Beijing is seeking to expand its influence.

“It’s pretty vast, in terms of where they’re going or where they’re touching,” Mr. Esper said during his trip earlier this month. “So this is the competition we’ve been talking about. We’ve got to be able to compete with them — left of conflict, of course — to make sure that we are standing up for sovereignty, standing up for freedom of navigation … standing up for democracy, all those things that we value.”

But Mr. Esper has inherited a financial situation that has left the U.S. at a major disadvantage, the University of Sydney report says. The study argues that nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq has weakened American readiness while dysfunction in Washington led to years of underinvestment in national defense.

The result, the report argues, is a military that’s unequipped to compete with China in open conflict.

The study’s authors say that the U.S. should seek to overhaul its strategy in the Pacific, including an increased on new types of weapons. China is widely viewed to be ahead of the U.S. in the development of hypersonic weapons, for example.

“For America, denying this kind of aggression places a premium on advanced military assets, enhanced posture arrangements, new operational concepts and other costly changes,” the report reads in part.

The report also says the U.S. should ramp up its military capabilities in the Pacific, launch new military exercises and partnerships with key allies in the region, and take a host of other steps to better compete with Beijing.

The full study can be found here.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.