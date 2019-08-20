If Greenland isn’t for sale, President Trump doesn’t want to talk to Denmark.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday evening on Twitter that he would delay a scheduled visit to Denmark next month because of the prime minister’s lack of interest in selling the autonomous Danish possession.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” he wrote.

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Mr. Trump then offered a compliment to the Danish leader for her blunt refusal.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!” he wrote.

The White House later clarified that the entire Denmark stop, which also was to have included meetings with business leaders and a visit with Queen Margrethe II, is canceled “at this time.” Mr. Trump had been scheduled to visit the Scandinavian nation next month on his way back to the U.S. from a visit to Poland.

Ms. Fredriksen had said Sunday, a few days after the Wall Street Journal first reported Mr. Trump’s interest in purchasing the gigantic Arctic island from Denmark, that the entire idea was absurd.

“Greenland will not be sold … I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant,” she said. “Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over. Let’s leave it there.”

On Sunday, Mr. Trump characterized the potential sale of Greenland as a “large real estate deal,” though downplayed its relevance to his stop in Denmark.

“We’re going to Poland and then we may be going to Denmark — not for this reason at all. But we’re looking at it. It’s not number one on the burner,” he told reporters in New Jersey.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

