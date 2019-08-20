Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday unveiled a plan to reform the criminal justice system that would crackdown on “officer abuses” and divert more people away from prison.

Top items on the long checklist of reforms include rolling back the “War on Drugs” and repealing the get-tough crime laws passed in the 1990s, which were championed by the front-runner in the Democratic race, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and has been blamed for the mass incarceration of black men.

Ms. Warren, who described the justice system as racially and economically discriminatory, vowed to restore faith in the words etched above the Supreme Court: Equal Justice Under Law.

“It’s not equal justice when a kid with an ounce of pot can get thrown in jail, while a bank executive who launders money for a drug cartel can get a bonus. It’s long past time for us to reform our system,” Ms. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, wrote in a post on Medium that detailed the plan.

She focused not only on police, courts and prisons, but also extended the effort to improved housing and education that she said would “break the school-to-prison pipeline.”

The plan included decriminalizing marijuana, ending cash bail, increasing federal oversight of police departments and end a federal program that provides military-style equipment to police.

Ms. Warren also promised to end for-profit prisons, raise the age for criminal liability, end the death penalty, improve prison conditions and use the president’s “pardon and clemency powers broadly to right systemic injustices.”

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Sunday rolled out a similar criminal justice plan, saying he was targeting “institutional racism.”

Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders are battling for the far-left lane in the 2020 Democratic race and for support from black voters who are a crucial bloc in the primaries.

Ms. Warren said her plan would keep people out of prison and make communities safer.

“It is a false choice to suggest a tradeoff between safety and mass incarceration,” she said. “By spending our budgets not on imprisonment but on community services that lift people up, we’ll decarcerate and make our communities safer.”

