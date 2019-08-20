COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An educator who chased away the teenager who fatally shot three students at an Ohio high school says he’ll campaign for a state House seat.
Frank Hall tells Cleveland.com he wants to join the Legislature to advocate for school safety and rural Ohio .
Hall drew national headlines after the 2012 Chardon High School shooting because the then-assistant football coach charged toward the 17-year-old boy who opened fire in a cafeteria. Three students died, and three more were hurt. The shooter is serving life in prison
The 45-year-old Hall says he’ll challenge state Rep. Diane Grendell in the Republican primary for House District 76 in northeastern Ohio.
Hall now works as a tutor and lives in Munson Township in Geauga (jee-AW’-guh) County. He and his wife have nine adopted children.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
