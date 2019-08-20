MILL CREEK, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware say they’ve arrested four teenagers who led officers on a chase after gunfire erupted at a house party.

The Delaware News Journal reports New Castle County Police responded to a call of shots fired at a home Sunday evening.

Police say that’s when four suspects fled. A car chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle hit parked cars and flipped onto its roof.

The suspects sustained minor injuries and were later identified as 18-year-olds Michael Guzman and Nazir Henry and 19-year-olds William Barnett and Cartney Goode.

There were more than 10 charges filed among the four, including for firearms and traffic violations, as well as resisting arrest.

No one was shot at the party. It’s unclear what prompted the gunfire.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.