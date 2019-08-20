COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina Department of Transportation board member has been jailed over allegations that he violated his probation as soon as it began by offering to pay an undercover deputy $40 for sex.

The State reports John Hardee was jailed Monday. He was sentenced this month to 18 months’ federal probation with no prison time for trying to destroy evidence in an FBI investigation into whether he accepted bribes while on the transportation board.

The FBI found no evidence of bribes, and Hardee later pleaded guilty to evidence tampering.

Authorities say the 72-year-old is expected to appear in court Wednesday and request bail. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Lewis has told the judge that the government will oppose releasing Hardee.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.