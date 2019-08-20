Former second lady Jill Biden said Monday that beating President Trump in 2020 is more important than policy, so voters may have to “swallow a little bit” and vote for her front-runner husband, who she touted as more electable than the other Democratic candidates.

“Yes, I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that,” Mrs. Biden, wife of former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden, told a group of teachers at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire. “But I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race.”

Mrs. Biden cited recent polls that showed her husband beating the crowded field of Democratic candidates as well as Mr. Trump in key states such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. She argued that her husband is the safest choice in ensuring Mr. Trump will lose the White House in 2020.

“Our party has to be more inclusive,” she warned, touting her husband’s record with independents and moderates.

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election,” she added. “And maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘OK, I personally like so and so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

