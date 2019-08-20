Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is going on the air in Iowa with the first TV ad of his presidential campaign with a spot that says he’ll restore the “soul” of a U.S. that’s currently led by an “erratic, vicious, bullying” leader in President Trump.

“We have to beat Donald Trump — and all the polls agree Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job,” a narrator says in the ad released on Tuesday, calling the Obama-Biden team “an administration America could be proud of.”

The ad also touts Obamacare, saying Mr. Biden wants “to build on Obamacare, not scrap it” — a nod to some of his 2020 Democratic rivals’ embracing a universal “Medicare for All” health plan.

“Most of all, he’ll restore the soul of the nation, battered by an erratic, vicious, bullying president,” the narrator says.

The ad also includes clips from a 2017 white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr. Biden frequently mentions Charlottesville in his campaign speeches, slamming the president’s comments after the protests there that there were “very fine people” on both sides.

The campaign said the ad buy would be in the “high” six figures, and that a separate digital campaign aimed at Iowa voters across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Hulu would total close to six figures.

