Remember the line “if you can remember the 1960s, you weren’t really there”? It got support Tuesday from the Democratic presidential front-runner, born 1942.

According to a video posted by the Republican National Committee “war room,” former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., campaigning in Iowa on Tuesday, placed two of the 1960s most iconic events — the weeks-apart assassinations of Robert Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King — in the wrong decade.

“When Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King had been assassinated in the 70s, the late 70s when I got engaged,” he said in the run-up to making a point about how times have changed.

Mr. Biden did at least place his engagement in the right decade — he married first wife Neilia Hunter in 1966.

The continued stumbles from the gaffe-prone Mr. Biden has reportedly raised concerns in his staff that the 76-year-old former vice president should maybe limit his public appearances.

While Mr. Biden went on to place iconic 1960s slogans in the correct decade, he also stated that the women in his audience wouldn’t remember them.

“Up to that time remember — none of you women would know this, but a couple of men may remember — that was a time, in the early, late 60s and the early 60s and 60s, where it was ‘drop out,’ go to ‘Haight Ashbury,’ ‘don’t get engaged,’ ‘don’t trust anyone over 30,’” he went on to say.

