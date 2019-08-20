The players from South Riding, Virginia are not the only ones having fun in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at the Little League World Series.

Loudoun South player Liam Thyen’s mother attended Sunday’s game, when the Virginia champs beat Coon Rapids, Minnesota 11-0 in four innings. Michelle Thyen was also able to attend the MLB Little League Classic, the Major League game between the Pirates and Cubs on Sunday night.

“I think that was the highlight of the whole thing,” she told The Washington Times on Tuesday. “I had never been to a minor league stadium.”

Many of the parents have stayed at the historic Genetti Hotel and Suites in downtown Williamsport with parents from around the world.

“There is a baseball vibe there,” Thyen said. “There is also an amazing baseball pin collection.”

Loudoun South practiced on Tuesday in preparation for its game Wednesday night against Hawaii. With a win, Loudoun South would play for the U.S. title on Saturday. The overall championship contest is Sunday in South Williamsport.

The last Virginia champion to win the U.S. crown was Tuckahoe Little League team from Richmond in 1968. But no team from Virginia ever has won the world title.

Loudoun South could start star pitcher Justin Lee against Hawaii. Lee threw a complete game no-hitter against Minnesota, and the Virginia champs have not allowed a hit in the first two games; three South Riding pitchers (including Lee) combined for a no-hitter in its opening game against Rhode Island.

“We are in a good position,” assistant coach Brian Triplett said Tuesday. “You don’t want to seem like you are riding one guy and we are not. Justin has been dynamite on the mound.”

The Loudoun South players were also able to meet several stars, including Kris Bryant of the Cubs and Josh Bell of the Pirates.

“It was very exciting,” said Triplett, who has two sons on the team. “The Cubs were very involved with our players. It was a very cool experience.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.