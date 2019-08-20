NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - A man has been given 20 months for the death of a pedestrian in North Platte.
Lincoln County District Court records say 34-year-old Ryan Baade was sentenced Monday and credited for 206 days already served. He’d pleaded guilty to failure to stop and render aid and to methamphetamine possession. Prosecutors dropped a manslaughter charge in return.
Police say 65-year-old David Kohlmeier was struck while crossing a street around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25 by a vehicle that fled the scene. It turned out that Baade was driving the vehicle and went home after hitting Kohlmeier.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.