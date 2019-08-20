Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the Islamic State remains a “complicated” foreign policy challenge and is actually stronger in some corners of the world today than it was before having its self-proclaimed “caliphate” stripped by U.S.-backed forces in Syria.

“There are certainly places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago,” said Mr. Pompeo, referring to the Islamic State’s other moniker. He asserted that President Trump “is very focused on making sure that we apply the right resources against the problem.”

While Mr. Pompeo stressed that he and the president stand by their months-old declaration that the terror group has lost its territory in Syria and Iraq, he acknowledged the prospect of a resurgence by ISIS or other extremist groups there and elsewhere.

“The caliphate is gone and their capacity to conduct external attacks has been made much more difficult,” the secretary of state said in an interview Tuesday morning with CBS. “What we’ve always said is the caliphate’s been gone and that there’s always risk that there will be a resurgence, not just from ISIS. There’s risk from al Qaeda [and] other radical Islamic terrorist groups.”

When asked during the interview whether ISIS is gaining strength, the secretary of state said: “It’s complicated.”

His remarks come at a moment of heightened scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans in Washington toward the administration’s overall policies in the nearly two-decade-old global war on terror.

A suicide bombing Saturday that killed 63 people in Afghanistan and that the ISIS faction there claimed responsibility for has underscored the prospect of ongoing violence in that country even as the administration nears a peace deal with the nation’s other major militant group, the Taliban.

Mr. Pompeo’s comments on Tuesday, meanwhile, came a day after The New York Times published a report claiming the Islamic State is gathering new strength and conducting guerrilla attacks across Syria and Iraq some five months after American-backed forces ousted the group from its last shard of territory in Syria.

The Times article cited a recent Defense Department Inspector General report warning that Mr. Trump’s draw down this year from 2,000 U.S. forces in Syria to less than half of that has meant the American military has had to cut back support for Syrian partner forces fighting ISIS.

Mr. Pompeo defended the administration’s policy in Syria during his interview with CBS.

“President Trump’s been very focused on this,” he said. “We executed a plan with 80 other countries to defeat ISIS. We were very successful.”

Former Obama administration counterterrorism officials have been quick to criticize the administration in recent months. Brett McGurk, an Obama-era special representative to the vast international counter-ISIS coalition that Mr. Pompeo referenced, has been among the most vocal.

Mr. McGurk, who resigned from his post in late-2018 in protest over Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw the bulk of U.S. troops from Syria, has argued that the president effectively “upended” what had been a successful strategy of backing local militias against ISIS in the country.

“The strategy that Trump dismantled offered the United States its only real chance … [at] preventing an ISIS resurgence,” Mr. McGurk wrote in an essay published in the May/June issue of Foreign Affairs magazine.

