PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A street dispute involving three women in Philadelphia ended with one fatally stabbed and another critically injured.

City police say the stabbing occurred around 11:40 p.m. Monday. They say the women apparently were arguing over a social media post, but further details were not disclosed.

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was stabbed several times and later died at a hospital. A 28-year-old woman was also stabbed and remained hospitalized Tuesday.

A 19-year-old woman who apparently stabbed both victims fled the scene on foot and remains at large. It wasn’t clear if she was injured in the altercation.

