Phoenix police officers will now be required to record every time they point their gun at an individual, city officials announced Monday.

“When a gun is pointed at someone, that’s a traumatic event. I think this is a first step in being … that accountable, transparent organization that is willing to share what we do and how we do it,” Phoenix Police Cheif Jeri Williams said in a news conference, detailing that officers will have to file a form every time a gun is pointed and it will be reviewed by a supervisor.

The change comes after a police interaction went viral in May, showing Phoenix officers pulling a gun on a family after a child reportedly took a toy from the dollar store.

City officials did not specifically link the incident as the catalyst for the changes.

The National Police Foundation recommended the police department start documenting the drawing of guns after reported officer-related shootings rose to 44 in 2018.

“Our community has … said that they want our police department to collect more data around the work they are doing in the field,” Mayor Kate Gallego said at Monday’s news conference. “We know that what you measure is what you focus on.”

The NPF says similar reporting policies are used in Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, New Orleans and Cleveland.

