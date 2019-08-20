ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police say a man was shot in the abdomen and leg during a possible road rage incident at an Orlando gas station.

Orlando police Lt. Jacqueline Howard tells news outlets the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station.

Officers found the wounded man and he was taken to a hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Howard says the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation continues.

