NEW YORK (AP) - Investigators say a Metro-North Railroad inventory clerk used her access to supplies to steal batteries, paint brushes, tools and garbage bags full of toilet paper rolls.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Office of the Inspector General said Tuesday that former clerk File Gjidoda stole supplies from a storeroom at Metro-North’s Croton-Harmon station. Investigators say Gjidoda stole items including paint brushes and trays and used them at properties her family owned.

Gjidoda resigned during the course of the investigation, and there was no answer at a telephone listed for her in public records.

The inspector general’s office says Gjidoda’s manager failed to supervise her adequately and is recommending that the manager be disciplined. Metro-North spokeswoman Nancy Gamerman says the railroad has “appropriately counseled the employee involved.”

