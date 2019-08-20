A new poll released Tuesday found that 70% of Republicans support red flag gun laws, allowing friends and family the ability to petition a court and have a person’s firearms taken away if they could possibly endanger themselves or others.

The NPR poll found 67% of gun owners supported the legislation. The poll was conducted before two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in August pushed the conversation back into the national spotlight.

Support begins to fall when asked whether law enforcement can petition a court without approval, with 66% of Republicans and 60% of gun owners agreeing.

Overall, 85 percent of Democrats support basic versions of the law while 77% of people support family petitions and 70%.

National red flag gun laws have drawn support from President Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who vowed to submit a president-approved bill earlier this month.

“These grants will be given to law enforcement so they can hire and consult with mental health professionals to better determine which cases need to be acted upon. This grant program also requires robust due process and judicial review. It does allow for quick action,” Mr. Graham said in a statement.

NPR surveyed 1,000 American adults from July 16-21, and the poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

