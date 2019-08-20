Republican senators are the target audience of an advertising campaign launched Tuesday by a conservative group seeking consideration of election security legislation.

A series of ads released by the group Republicans for the Rule of Law urges lawmakers to push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on proposed election security bills.

Geared toward Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma, the ads will appear on television in their home states as part of the campaign starting this week.

Mr. Rubio, Mr. Graham and Mr. Lankford all support various bills offered in response to the Russian government interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, and Mr. Blunt chairs the influential Senate Rules Committee where the proposals are pending amid Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, remaining reluctant to bring any election security measures to a vote.

The ads recall statements the senators made previously about Russia interfering in the 2016 race before urging them to press Mr. McConnell to act, each spot ending: “Protect our elections and don’t let Mitch McConnell stand in your way.”

“McConnell and all Republican Senators have no greater responsibility than protecting our elections from foreign enemies like Russia and Iran,” said Chris Truax, the group’s legal advisor and spokesman. “If Senator McConnell is unwilling to take the lead on this issue, the least he can do is get out of the way.”

A spokesperson for Mr. McConnell’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Currently available on the group’s YouTube channel, the 30-second spots will begin airing on Fox News and NBC starting Wednesday this week, according to Republicans for the Rule of Law.

Altogether the campaign is costing the group around $400,000, McClatchy first reported, with the lion’s share being spent advertising in Florida, according to the group.

Proponents of bills proposed in response to the 2016 race have repeatedly taken aim at Mr. McConnell in recent weeks by blocking lawmakers from voting on any of the bills as the next presidential election nears.

Weighing in last week, Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, became the latest election security advocates to refer to Mr. McConnell as “Moscow Mitch” for refusing to bring the bills to a vote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.