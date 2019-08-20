CNN violated Russian law by airing an advertisement for the network at a volume louder than allowed, a government agency in Moscow said Tuesday.

Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service, FAS, said a fine of 200,000 rubles, or about $3,000, was imposed because the CNN broadcast allegedly broke federal advertising rules.

Under the Advertising Law of 2018, commercials broadcast on Russian television cannot be louder than 1.5 decibels more than the programming they interrupt.

FAS found several violations of the law while reviewing a 90-minute CNN broadcast from August 18, 2018, the agency said on its website.

CNN repeatedly aired promotional ads for the network during the period that exceeded the regular programming’s volume by between 1.6 and 9.6 decibels, according to the agency.

The fine was imposed on Turner Information Programs and Lifestyle LLC, a Moscow-based entity that broadcasts CNN overseas.

Spokespeople for CNN did not immediately comment.

