RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the funeral for a California Highway Patrol officer slain by a gunman during a traffic stop (all times local):

10:28 a.m.

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a gunman during a traffic stop is being recalled as a talented young officer whose dream came true when he graduated from the CHP academy.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, including fellow motorcycle officers, gathered Tuesday to mourn Andre Moye Jr. at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old officer was shot Aug. 12 by a man whose car he was impounding. The gunman was also killed and two responding officers were wounded. Investigators haven’t identified a motive for the shooting.

Moye graduated from the Highway Patrol’s academy in March 2017.

___

9:13 p.m.

Members of law enforcement from across the state are expected at a memorial for the California Highway Patrol officer killed last week when a motorist he pulled over grabbed a rifle and opened fire.

The public is invited to attend the 10 a.m. Tuesday service for Andre Moye, Jr. at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside.

Moye graduated from the highway patrol’s academy in March 2017 and had most recently been a motorcycle officer.

His family said working for the highway patrol was Moye’s dream job.

A private funeral is planned after the public memorial.

