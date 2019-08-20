President Trump on Tuesday called one Muslim congresswoman “violent and vicious” and said Jewish voters show “great disloyalty” to their cause by backing Democrats.

Mr. Trump also firmly rejected trimming U.S. foreign aid to Israel, mocking the call by Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who were denied entry to Israel last week.

“Cutting off aid to Israel because of two people that hate Israel and hate Jewish people — I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

He added: “Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

He also mocked Ms. Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, for tearing up in a Monday press conference when she talked about her grandmother, a Palestinian who still lives in the region.

“I don’t buy it,” the president said.

He cited reports that Ms. Tlaib, before she was elected to Congress, was a protester at a Trump campaign rally.

“I saw a woman that was violent and vicious and out of control,” the president said.

Mr. Trump cheered last week when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to bar Mr. Tlaib and Ms. Omar, both Muslims, from a trip Israeli officials said was designed to bolster Palestinian sympathizers.

The congresswomen held a press conference Monday to denounce him, saying he was enabling “occupation” of Palestinian territory by Israel. They also said they believed it was Mr. Trump who directed Israel to bar their trip.

Nonsense, said the president.

“That’s a decision of Israel. They can let them in if they want, but I don’t think they want to,” he said.

