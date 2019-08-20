MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington authorities say a father and his teenage son will face misdemeanor charges after the underage boy drove into a bus stop injuring a family.

The Everett Herald reports that the Marysville Police Department has pursued misdemeanor criminal traffic charges against the 14-year-old driver and his 44-year-old father on Monday.

Authorities say the driver crashed into a Marysville bus stop about 34 miles (55 kilometers) from Seattle injuring a 60-year-old woman and her 1-year-old granddaughter.

Authorities say the woman was sitting on a bench with her two granddaughters, the other child was uninjured.

Officials say the teenage driver is expected to be charged with driving without a valid license and second-degree negligent driving.

The father is expected to be charged with allowing an unauthorized minor to drive.

