LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a man was fatally shot while running from a parked car Monday night.
Police say the shooter away from the scene near Cheyenne Avenue and Rancho Drive and that no immediate arrest was made.
The victim’s identity was not released and no additional information was immediately available.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.