OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - An affidavit released in a case against a man whose estranged wife was found dead after he was fatally shot by police says he broke a mirror last year during an argument in which she said she wanted a divorce.

Johnson County Court officials released the affidavit Tuesday in the October 2018 misdemeanor criminal damage to property case against 51-year-old Charles Pearson. The affidavit says his wife, 49-year-old Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, told police in Lenexa that Pearson threw the mirror when an argument between them escalated. A diversion agreement was reached in the case.

Police say Ussery-Pearson’s body was found last week in northwestern Arkansas’ Benton County. The discovery was made hours after officers fatally shot Pearson near a popular shopping area in Kansas City, Kansas, in an exchange of gunfire.

