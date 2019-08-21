GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Two juveniles arrested in a shooting death and a fatal hit-and-run in northwest Montana have entered pleas to lesser state charges.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the two 17 year olds entered pleas to felony evidence tampering charges recently. One also entered an Alford plea to misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

One has yet to be sentenced while the other is currently incarcerated at a youth correctional facility.

The two were arrested in Great Falls for the 2018 deaths of 28-year-old Amy Whitegrass and 38-year-old Lindsay Whiteman.

Any charges for the deaths would be handled in federal court because the incident occurred on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Clair Howard declined to comment, saying generally juvenile cases in the federal system are sealed and aren’t public information.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.