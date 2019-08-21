President Trump has canceled his visit to Denmark early next month in a spat over his spurned offer to buy Greenland, but Baby Trump will still be making an appearance in Copenhagen.

Activists had already made plans to convey the 20-foot-high helium balloon — depicting the president in a diaper and clutching a cellphone — to Denmark to protest Mr. Trump’s visit. The balloon first gained notoriety when it was hoisted by crowds protesting Mr. Trump’s state visit to Britain earlier this year.

“We are sticking to the demo,” Bwalya Sorensen, a spokeswoman for the group Stop Trump DK, told reporters in Denmark Wednesday, according to a report in the online publication thelocal.dk. “We will do it in solidarity with Greenland and to show we are against racism.”

The Baby Trump blimp was shipped to Denmark last week in anticipation of the anti-Trump protests. Organizers say some 25 groups are taking part in the protests and over 13,000 Facebook fans have already said they will attend.

Ms. Sorenson was philosophical about the fact that Mr. Trump would not be there in person when the blimp is displayed next month.

“He wouldn’t have seen us anyway,” she said.

