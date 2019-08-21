Washington’s new XFL team will be called the DC Defenders.

The XFL revealed the eight team names and logos Wednesday in a web simulcast.

Following the tradition of other Washington pro sports teams, red was chosen as the team’s primary color. The logo is a shield with three white stars, likely a tribute to the three red stars on the District of Columbia’s flag, along with two lightning bolts.

One quest. One purpose. One resolve.



Seeking glory through grit. Victory through valor.



Taking their stand February 2020: The DC Defenders. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7Qzrd4hZM9 — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Most of the other team names were also colorful and nontraditional: the St. Louis BattleHawks, the Tampa Bay Vipers, the New York Guardians, the Seattle Dragons, the LA Wildcats, the Houston Roughnecks and the Dallas Renegades.

The Defenders will play their home games at Audi Field. The XFL season begins Feb. 8 next year, 19 years after Vince McMahon’s initial foray into spring football lasted one season.

Team-branded merchandise for the Defenders and other teams will be up for sale on XFL.com beginning Saturday, the XFL announced.

