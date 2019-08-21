Danish leaders said Wednesday they’re shocked by President Trump’s decision to cancel his September visit over their refusal to negotiate the sale of Greenland, saying it caught them off guard and is a personal affront to their queen.

“Total chaos with @realDonaldTrump and cancellation of the state visit [to Denmark]. It has gone from a great opportunity for enhanced dialogue between allies to a diplomatic crisis,” tweeted Kristian Jensen, a Liberal Party member of Denmark’s parliament.

Others cast it as a slight to their royal house. Queen Margrethe II had personally invited Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a visit with her majesty and Denmark’s political and business leaders.

“President Trump cancels his visit to Denmark on Twitter because we do not want to sell Greenland … a rude behavior to the Danish people and the Queen who has invited,” Pia Kjaersgaard, a high-profile Danish politician, said in a translated version of a Twitter post.

Lene Balleby, a spokeswoman for the royal house, told the Associated Press that news of the cancellation came as a “surprise.”

Mr. Trump said Tuesday evening on Twitter that he would delay his Sept. 2-3 visit because of the prime minister’s lack of interest in selling Greenland, an autonomous Danish possession.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” he wrote.

Located between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, the island is of strategic importance. It’s rich in minerals and other resources, and the U.S. may want to repel Chinese interest in the island.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Mr. Trump’s interest last week, though Ms. Fredriksen on Sunday said the idea was absurd.

Mr. Trump complimented the Danish leader for her blunt refusal, saying her direct attitude saved a “great deal of expense and effort.”

Yet the turnabout shocked foreign observers and pundits, saying Mr. Trump appeared to put greater conditions on a vital NATO ally than North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who greeted Mr. Trump at the Korean demilitarized zone several weeks ago.

The decision also appeared to blindside Carla Sands, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark. Hours before the cancellation, she tweeted out a photo of what appeared to be a TRUMP billboard on a Danish building.

“Denmark is ready for the POTUS @realDonaldTrump visit! Partner, ally, friend,” she wrote.

Mr. Trump had been scheduled to visit Denmark on his way back to the U.S. from a visit to Poland.

The president confirmed his interest in Greenland on Sunday, though said it wasn’t the main purpose of his stop in Denmark and not a front-burner issue.

Now, the White House says the entire Denmark stop is canceled “at this time.”

• Victor Morton contributed to this report.

